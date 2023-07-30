 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cook Out 400 entry list: Full field of drivers for 2023 Cup Series race

Here’s everybody currently expected to compete this week in qualifying.

By Teddy Ricketson
Cody Ware, driver of the (51) Biohaven/Jacob Co. Ford, and Christopher Bell, driver of the (20) Rheem Toyota, battle for position during the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway on April 02, 2023 in Richmond, Virginia. Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images

NASCAR returns to the Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia this weekend. This will be the second race weekend that has taken place here this race season, following the Toyota Owners 400 back on April 2. The Cup Series will run the 2023 Cook Out 400 on Sunday, July 30.

It may not seem like it, but the regular racing season is nearing its end. Including this Sunday’s race, there are five races left until the playoffs begin on Sunday, September 3. This race on Sunday will be 400 laps around the .75-mile circuit. Kevin Harvick is the reigning winner of this race, taking last year’s checkered flag in 3:03:27.

The race field looks the same as last week’s, except Cole Custer is not expected to drive the #51 this weekend. The current listed driver for that car is Ryan Newman.

With time winding down for drivers to make the playoff push, Martin Truex Jr. sits atop the leaderboard with 711 points. He is followed by William Byron (681), Denny Hamlin (656 points, won last week’s race), Christopher Bell (636) and Ross Chastain (613). Currently, the first three drivers on the outside of the round of 16 for the playoffs are AJ Allmendinger (438 points), Daniel Suarez (432 points) and Ty Gibbs (427 points), as they trail Michael McDowell who has 455 points.

2023 Cook Out 400 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Tyler Reddick 45
2 Kyle Busch 8
3 Denny Hamlin 11
4 Chase Elliott 9
5 Bubba Wallace 23
6 William Byron 24
7 Ty Gibbs 54
8 Kevin Harvick 4
9 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47
10 Martin Truex Jr. 19
11 Ryan Preece 41
12 Noah Gragson 42
13 Brad Keselowski 6
14 Kyle Larson 5
15 Alex Bowman 48
16 Todd Gilliland 38
17 Austin Dillon 3
18 Michael McDowell 34
19 Ross Chastain 1
20 Chase Briscoe 14
21 BJ McLeod 78
22 Harrison Burton 21
23 Joey Logano 22
24 Aric Almirola 10
25 Ryan Blaney 12
26 Chris Buescher 17
27 Erik Jones 43
28 Justin Haley 31
29 Christopher Bell 20
30 Austin Cindric 2
31 Corey Lajoie 7
32 Ryan Newman 51
33 Daniel Suarez 99
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 JJ Yeley 15
36 AJ Allmendinger 16

More From DraftKings Network