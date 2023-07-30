 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How much will the winner of the 3M Open receive in 2023

We take a look at the purse and winners' share for the 3M Open, taking place in Blaine, Minnesota in 2023.

By Grace McDermott
3M Open - Final Round Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

The 3M Open finishes up with the final round on Sunday, July 30 from TPC Twin Cities. The winner of the 2023 3M Open will receive $1.4 million out of a total purse of $7.8 million. The runner-up will earn $850,000, and the third place finisher will take home $538,000.

The winner will also gain a two-year exemption to the PGA TOUR, as well as 500 FedExCup points. These are very important right now — after the 3M Open, just one more tournament remains until the FedExCup playoff events begin.

Only the top 70 golfers in FedExCup standings will make the playoff events. For players like Justin Thomas who sit just outside the top 70, a missed cut at the 3M Open means success at next week’s Wyndham Championship is imperative if they hope to make the TOUR Championship.

The winner this week will also earn 24.3 Official World Golf Rankings points based on the strength of the field, as well as a spot in the 2024 Masters and PGA Championship. They’ll also be exempt through the end of the 2025 season, and all but assured a spot in the 2023 FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 3M Open.

2023 3M Open Prize Money

Total Prize Money $7,800,000
1st $1,404,000
2nd $850,200
3rd $475,020
4th $382,200
5th $319,800
6th $282,750
7th $263,250
8th $243,750
9th $228,150
10th $212,550
11th $196,950
12th $181,350
13th $165,750
14th $150,150
15th $142,350
16th $134,550
17th $126,750
18th $118,950
19th $111,150
20th $103,350
21st $95,550
22nd $87,750
23rd $81,510
24th $75,270
25th $69,030
26th $62,790
27th $60,450
28th $58,110
29th $55,770
30th $53,430
31st $51,090
32nd $48,750
33rd $46,410
34th $44,460
35th $42,510
36th $40,560
37th $38,610
38th $37,050
39th $35,490
40th $33,930
41st $32,370
42nd $30,810
43rd $29,250
44th $27,690
45th $26,130
46th $24,570
47th $23,010
48th $21,762
49th $20,670
50th $20,046
51st $19,578
52nd $19,110
53rd $18,798
54th $18,486
55th $18,330
56th $18,174
57th $18,018
58th $17,862
59th $17,706
60th $17,550
61st $17,394
62nd $17,238
63rd $17,082
64th $16,926
65th $16,770

