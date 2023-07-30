How much will the winner of the 3M Open receive in 2023

The 3M Open finishes up with the final round on Sunday, July 30 from TPC Twin Cities. The winner of the 2023 3M Open will receive $1.4 million out of a total purse of $7.8 million. The runner-up will earn $850,000, and the third place finisher will take home $538,000.

The winner will also gain a two-year exemption to the PGA TOUR, as well as 500 FedExCup points. These are very important right now — after the 3M Open, just one more tournament remains until the FedExCup playoff events begin.

Only the top 70 golfers in FedExCup standings will make the playoff events. For players like Justin Thomas who sit just outside the top 70, a missed cut at the 3M Open means success at next week’s Wyndham Championship is imperative if they hope to make the TOUR Championship.

The winner this week will also earn 24.3 Official World Golf Rankings points based on the strength of the field, as well as a spot in the 2024 Masters and PGA Championship. They’ll also be exempt through the end of the 2025 season, and all but assured a spot in the 2023 FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 3M Open.