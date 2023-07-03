NBA Summer League roundup: Brandon Miller set to make Hornets debut Monday

While the main NBA Summer League event in Las Vegas is still a few days away, the California Classic and Salt Lake City Classic will begin ahead of the July 4 holiday and continue all the way up to Summer League in Vegas.

The highlight of Monday’s action is expected to be No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller, who will make his debut for the Hornets. Other notable players taking the floor will be Jalen Hood-Schifino (Lakers), Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Heat), Brandin Podziemski (Warriors) and Chet Holmgren (Thunder).

Here we’ll be recapping all the games for Monday, July 3.

NBA Summer League recaps

Heat vs. Lakers

Against the backdrop of Damian Lillard’s trade request, the play of Heat youngsters Nikola Jovic and Jaquez Jr. could be important in Miami’s trade talks with Portland.

Grizzlies vs. 76ers

Philadelphia is expected to trade James Harden, which means there’s a chance some young players from the Summer League roster will be asked to step into bigger bench roles for the main club this season.

Spurs vs. Hornets

Victor Wembanyama is not with the Spurs for the California Classic but will be with the team in Las Vegas. Hornets rookie Miller is expected to play though. Wembanyama and Miller are set to meet on the opening day of the Las Vegas Summer League.

Thunder vs. Jazz

Chet Holmgren is reportedly set to return to action after recovering from a Lisfranc injury he suffered last offseason. The Jazz have three promising rookies to monitor in this one with Taylor Hendricks, Keyonte George and Brice Sensabaugh.

Warriors vs. Kings

Sacramento made some trades on draft night but Colby Jones should be in action for the Kings. The Warriors have revamped their backcourt, with Podziemski being the prized rookie to watch for Golden State.