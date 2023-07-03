How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream, what to watch on July 3

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, MD.

The company is back in the states following Saturday’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view in London. Tonight, we’ll dive right into the fallout from that lively show in the U.K. and begin the march towards SummerSlam in just over a month.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, July 3

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore, MD

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USA Live Stream, USA App

What to watch for on Monday Night Raw

Damian Priest made a huge impact throughout Money in the Bank on Saturday, starting with him winning the men’s MITB ladder match at the start of the show. Later on, he showed up at ringside during the World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor, distracting both men with his mere presence. He approached Balor as he was about to perform the Coup-De-Grace on the champ and that distraction allowed for Rollins to duck the move and put down Balor with the Stomp to retain. We should a clearer picture of where these three men are headed for SummerSlam tonight.

Cody Rhodes successfully put down Dominik Mysterio at MITB on Saturday, holding firm control for most of the match and dropped him with the Cross Rhodes for the win. With Mysterio now in the rearview mirror, Rhodes’ focus will now shift back towards Brock Lesnar, who we haven’t seen since their match at Night of Champions in May. The “Beast” has been advertised for tonight’s Raw in Baltimore, so we’ll see if he accepts Rhodes’ challenge for a third match.

Elsewhere in the Judgement Day, Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley will once again defend her title against Natalya on tonight’s show. The champ has steamrolled the veteran twice over the past few months and there’s a good chance she could make it three in a row here. The real question becomes who Ripley’s opponent for SummerSlam will be? Fans have had criticisms of how Ripley has been used and her lack of actual feuds since winning the title at Wrestlemania. We’ll see if that changes tonight.

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan recaptured the WWE Women’s Championship on Saturday, defeating Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler for the belts. This was thanks to Baszler, who turned on Rousey midway through the match and put her to sleep with the Kirifuda Clutch before leaving the ring. With rumors swirling about Rousey leaving the company soon, it appears that we’ll get these two now former tag partners going one-on-one at SummerSlam. We’ll see how this feud kicks off tonight and what’s in store for the new champs.

Also at MITB, Gunther kept his historical Intercontinental Championship reign going by tapping out Matt Riddle. After the match, he was confronted by a returning Drew McIntyre, who hit him with a Claymore and made his IC title aspirations clear. We hadn’t seen McIntyre since he lost the epic triple-threat match with Gunther and Sheamus at Wrestlemania and rumors started to percolate about him possibly leaving the company. Those rumors have now been put to bed as we’re clearly getting Gunther vs. McIntyre at SummerSlam. We’ll see how this feud between these two hard-hitting giants escalates tonight.