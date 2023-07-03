Full roster breakdown, analysis for Warriors in 2023 NBA Summer League

The Golden State Warriors were sent home early from the 2023 postseason after winning it all in 2022. The Warriors fell to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games after surviving the Sacramento Kings in seven in the first round. Golden State was unable to repeat and heads into another season closer to Stephen Curry retiring from the NBA. The Dubs still have plenty of time to add to their trophy case.

Golden State brought back F Draymond Green on a four-year deal in free agency. The Dubs also traded for long-time nemesis Chris Paul via a trade with the Wizards after the PG was dealt by the Suns in the Bradley Beal deal. CP3 will join Curry, Klay Thompson, Dray and Andrew Wiggins in an attempt to make another title run. Before we get to that, there’s the Summer League, where the Warriors usually aren’t too engaged.

Warriors NBA Summer League roster

The Warriors actually had a first-round pick in 2023 and used it on Santa Clara guard Brandin Podziemski. He won West Coast Conference co-Player of the Year with Gonzaga forward Drew Timme this past season. Podziemski feels very similar to Klay Thompson when he was drafted, though a bit more raw and underdeveloped. Podziemski shot nearly 44 percent from 3-point range last season with Santa Clara and averaged close to 20 PPG.

Adam Seiko and Trayce Jackson-Davis are a few other rookie names to keep an eye on for the Dubs during Summer League. Seiko was on the San Diego State team that made a surprise run to the National title game. TJD was a big recruit out of Indiana and has some size.

Brandin Podziemski, G, Santa Clara

Reggie Perry, C, Korea

Gui Santos, F, Brazil

Mikael Jantunen, F, Utah

Gabe Kalscheur, G, Iowa State

Lester Quinones, G, Memphis

Javan Johnson, F, DePaul

Trayce Jackson-Davis, F/C, Indiana

Adam Seiko, G, San Diego State

Jayce Johnson, C, Marquette

Kendric Davis, G, Memphis

Craig Sword, G, Mississippi State

Yuri Collins, G, Saint Louis

Isiaha Mike, F, SMU

Adam Kunkel, G, Xavier