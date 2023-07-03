Who will Mexico play in quarterfinals of 2023 Gold Cup bracket?

Mexico has advanced to the knockout stage of the 2023 Gold Cup, but it wasn’t exactly pretty. El Tri beat Honduras and Haiti in the first two rounds of group play, but then lost 1-0 Qatar in the final day of group play. In spite of the loss, Mexico won Group B with a two-point edge on Qatar and Honduras.

The quarterfinals get started on July 8, and Mexico will face the runners-up from Group C at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium that day. Through two rounds of group play, Panama leads the group with six points, Martinique is second with three points, and El Salvador and Costa Rica each have a single point.

On July 4, Costa Rica will face Martinique and Panama will face El Salvador. Costa Rica is -170 to win in regular time at DraftKings Sportsbook while Panama is +110 to win and El Salvador is +265. If Costa Rica handles their business, they’ll advance if El Salvador draws or loses to Panama, or if they win and win goal differential (or total goals if GD is tied). If Martinique can secure a draw, they’ll advance as the second-place team if Panama wins or draws against El Salvador. Mexico is unlikely to play Panama in the knockout round.