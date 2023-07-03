Odds for NBA Summer League schedule on Monday, July 3

The 2023 NBA Summer League circuit gets underway on Monday, July 3. Everyone knows the Summer League will be in Las Vegas this week. To start off the summer schedule, leagues in both Sacramento and Utah will begin on Monday. Below we’ll take a look at the schedule and odds for each game.

2023 NBA Summer League schedule: July 3

Sacramento

Miami Heat at Los Angeles Lakers, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Spread: Lakers -3

Over/Under: 162.5

Moneyline: MIA +135, LAL -155

San Antonio Spurs vs. Charlotte Hornets, 8 p.m. ET ESPN

Spread: Hornets -4.5

Over/Under: 165.5

Moneyline: SAS +170, CHA -200

The big question coming out of San Antonio is how much will No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama play in the Summer League? He’s not expected to play until the team goes to Las Vegas later in the week for the 2K24 Summer League. Even then, he isn’t expected to play big minutes during his action.

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. ET ESPN

Spread: Kings -5.5

Over/Under: 164.5

Moneyline: GSW +195, SAC -230

Utah

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m. ET

Spread: Grizzlies -4

Over/Under: 169.5

Moneyline: MEM -170, PHI +145

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. ET

Spread: Thunder -4.5

Over/Under: 167.5

Moneyline: OKC -180, UTA +155