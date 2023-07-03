Full roster for Lakers in 2023 NBA Summer League

The Los Angeles Lakers weren’t strangers to the play-in tournament. L.A. entered the postseason having to go through the Minnesota Timberwolves before advancing to the first round. The Lakers were able to go on an impressive run to the Western Conference Finals before being swept by the eventual champion Denver Nuggets.

The Lakers have been busy this offseason, bringing back RFA Austin Reaves on a long-term deal and signing PG D’Angelo Russell for two seasons. LeBron James and Anthony Davis each have an out after this season, so this could be the last run for this core. Gabe Vincent, Cam Reddish, Rui Hachimura, Jaxson Hayes and Taurean Prince are a few names signed this past week to fill out the depth chart.

Lakers NBA Summer League roster

There are some interesting names for the Lakers this Summer League. First-round pick Jalen Hood-Schifino should get plenty of playing time. Maxwell Lewis is another rookie signed out of Pepperdine to a contract. Max Christie was a second-round pick last year and is back for Summer League. Keep an eye on Florida center Colin Castleton, who signed after the draft as a free agent with L.A. He was an impact player for the Gators and should get some run in Summer League.

Max Christie, G, Michigan State

Jalen Hood-Schifino, G, Indiana

Scotty Pippen Jr., G, Vanderbilt

Maxwell Lewis, F, Pepperdine

Cole Swider, F, Syracuse

Colin Castleton, C, Florida

Alex Fudge, F, Florida

Damion Baugh, G, TCU

LJ Figueroa, F, Oregon

Sacha Killeya-Jones, C, Kentucky

Paris Bass, F, Detroit Mercy

Bryce Hamilton, G, UNLV

D’Moi Hodge, G, Missouri