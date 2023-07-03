Full roster for Lakers in 2023 NBA Summer League

The Los Angeles Lakers weren’t strangers to the play-in tournament. L.A. entered the postseason having to go through the Minnesota Timberwolves before advancing to the first round. The Lakers were able to go on an impressive run to the Western Conference Finals before being swept by the eventual champion Denver Nuggets.
The Lakers have been busy this offseason, bringing back RFA Austin Reaves on a long-term deal and signing PG D’Angelo Russell for two seasons. LeBron James and Anthony Davis each have an out after this season, so this could be the last run for this core. Gabe Vincent, Cam Reddish, Rui Hachimura, Jaxson Hayes and Taurean Prince are a few names signed this past week to fill out the depth chart.
Lakers NBA Summer League roster
There are some interesting names for the Lakers this Summer League. First-round pick Jalen Hood-Schifino should get plenty of playing time. Maxwell Lewis is another rookie signed out of Pepperdine to a contract. Max Christie was a second-round pick last year and is back for Summer League. Keep an eye on Florida center Colin Castleton, who signed after the draft as a free agent with L.A. He was an impact player for the Gators and should get some run in Summer League.
Max Christie, G, Michigan State
Jalen Hood-Schifino, G, Indiana
Scotty Pippen Jr., G, Vanderbilt
Maxwell Lewis, F, Pepperdine
Cole Swider, F, Syracuse
Colin Castleton, C, Florida
Alex Fudge, F, Florida
Damion Baugh, G, TCU
LJ Figueroa, F, Oregon
Sacha Killeya-Jones, C, Kentucky
Paris Bass, F, Detroit Mercy
Bryce Hamilton, G, UNLV
D’Moi Hodge, G, Missouri