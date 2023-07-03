Picks, predictions for Angels vs. Padres on Monday, July 3

The Los Angeles Angels take on the San Diego Padres in the first game of a three-game series on Monday, July 3. First pitch is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET from Petco Park. Jaime Barria (2-3, 2.92 ERA) will take the mound for the Angles, and Blake Snell (4-7, 3.21 ERA) will pitch for the Padres.

The Padres are -200 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Angels coming in at +170. The total is set at 8.

Angels-Padres picks: Monday, July 3

Injury report

Angels

Out: RP Ben Joyce (elbow), RP Matt Moore (oblique), SS Zach Neto (oblique), C Logan O’Hoppe (shoulder), C Max Stassi (hip), SP/RP Jose Suarez (shoulder)

Padres

Day to day: SP Yu Darvish (illness)

Out: RP Drew Carlton (elbow), 3B Eguy Rosario (ankle), LF Preston Tucker (foot), RP Reiss Knehr (elbow), RP Steven Wilson (pectoral), RP Robert Suarez (elbow), C Luis Campusano (thumb), RP Drew Pomeranz (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Jaime Barria vs. Blake Snell

Barria has bounced back and forth between a starting and relieving position this year. His last two starts have not gone particularly well. Against the White Sox, Barria conceded five earned runs in three innings and recorded no strikeouts. Before that, he let up three earned runs in 4.1 innings against the Rangers.

Snell had an outstanding June, pitching 31 innings over five outings in the month while conceding just three earned runs in that timeframe. He recorded a whopping 53 strikeouts, often cracking double-digit Ks in six or seven innings of work.

Over/Under pick

The Angels rank in the top 10 in runs per game, but they’ll be going up against the Padres’ ace and a very good bullpen on the road here. The Padres’ offense ranks 20th in runs per game, and even with Barria on the mound, I don’t expect them to contribute too much to the total.

Pick: Under 8

Moneyline pick

It’s hard to bet against Snell here. The Padres’ offense hasn’t been anything special this season, but the Angels’ offense has not been particularly impressive, either. With this pitching matchup, I’m going with the home team.

Pick: Padres