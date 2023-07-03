Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Monday, July 3

Monday is already a light slate around MLB, with just 10 games on tap, but a couple of matinee starts have thinned things out even further for DFS purposes. The main slate over at DraftKings DFS features just six games, beginning at 7:05 p.m. ET tonight. With so few options to choose from, we’re here to help with three teams to stack in your lineups.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Monday, July 3

Atlanta Braves vs. Cleveland Guardians

Matt Olson ($6,400)

Ozzie Albies ($5,900)

Michael Harris II ($4,500)

Eddie Rosario ($4,100)

Yes, this one will cost you, but considering the tear the Braves’ lineup has been on of late — their 152 wRC+ over the last two weeks is 25 points higher than the next-closest team — the juice is worth the squeeze, especially with higher salaries potentially scaring other owners away. Olson has been on an all-time heater over that stretch, with seven homers and a comical 1.446 OPS in his last 10 games, while Harris II (.879) and Albies (homered on Sunday) have also been heating up and will enjoy the platoon advantage against Guardians rookie Gavin Williams. Williams broke in last month as one of the best pitching prospects in the Minors, and he’s held his own over his first two MLB starts, but that came against the Oakland Athletics and Kansas City Royals. The competition gets a whole lot tougher on Monday night, and I expect Atlanta to give the rookie a rude awakening.

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Angels

Fernando Tatis Jr. ($6,200)

Juan Soto ($5,600)

Manny Machado ($5,200)

Trent Grisham ($2,600)

San Diego represents my favorite stack of Monday’s limited slate, largely due to the recent form of Angels righty Jaime Barria. A reliever turned starter, Barria has been a disaster of late, with a 5.87 ERA, 7.92 FIP and five homers allowed over his last 15.1 innings of work. The Padres have underachieved a bit this season, but they own a 106 wRC+, .323 wOBA and .411 SLG against righties over the past month, and they’re in desperate need of a breakout performance as they head back home following a tough road trip. Tatis went yard on Sunday and is a must in any lineup, while Soto has a blistering 1.089 OPS over his last 10 games. The real key here, though, is Grisham, who’s been red hot of late (.914 OPS over his last 10) and should thrive with the platoon advantage while offering lots of salary relief.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Bryan Reynolds ($4,800)

Andrew McCutchen ($4,200)

Jack Suwinski ($3,300)

Carlos Santana ($2,600)

This was originally supposed to be Clayton Kershaw’s turn in the Dodgers rotation, but it’s looking like a shoulder injury will force Michael Grove to make the start instead. That’s good news for DFS purposes, as Grove has put up an ugly 7.54 ERA so far this season — including a .383/.471/.617 line against left-handed hitters. Reynolds (.864 OPS against righties), Suwinski (.917 OPS over his last 10, .927 against righties) and Santana (1.056 OPS in his last 10) could be in for a big night with the platoon advantage, while McCutchen continues to swing the bat well in his age-36 season. There’s surprising upside here for not a ton of salary.