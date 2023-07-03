 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Monday, July 3

Chris Landers ranks every starting pitcher to stream in fantasy baseball for Monday, July 3.

By Chris Landers
Joe Ryan of the Minnesota Twins pitches during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on June 27, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Monday means a relatively light slate around MLB, with just 10 games on tap this evening. That puts DFS and fantasy baseball managers in a bind pitching-wise, but don’t worry, there are still plenty of profitable matchups if you know where to look. In addition to big names like Blake Snell, Logan Webb and Joe Ryan — all three looking to prove that they were snubbed from the 2023 MLB All-Star Game — there are a few under-the-radar names in favorable matchups who could come through big for you. Our daily starting pitcher rankings are here to break down every arm on today’s schedule, telling you who to start, who to sit and who to stream off the waiver wire.

Starting pitcher rankings for Monday, July 3

Pitchers to stream

Bryan Woo, Seattle Mariners — Woo’s arrow is pointing straight up after three great outings against the New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox and Washington Nationals. The test gets a bit tougher against the San Francisco Giants on the road, but the rookie’s four-seam fastball is elite, and his slider gets better with each start.

Drew Smyly, Chicago Cubs — Smyly got rocked his last time out against the Philadelphia Phillies, but he’s still got a 3.98 ERA on the year, and the Milwaukee Brewers are baseball’s worst offense against left-handed pitching this year. As a two-pitch pitcher, Smyly’s floor is lower than most, but he offers big upside if he’s spotting his curveball down beneath the strike zone.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Monday, July 3.

Starting pitcher rankings 7/3

Rank Pitcher Matchup
Must-start
1 Joe Ryan vs. Royals
2 Blake Snell vs. Angels
3 Logan Webb vs. Mariners
4 Tyler Wells @ Yankees
Strong plays
5 Braxton Garrett vs. Cardinals
6 Bryce Elder @ Guardians
7 Bryan Woo @ Giants
8 Mitch Keller @ Dodgers
9 Cristian Javier @ Rangers
10 Domingo German vs. Orioles
Questionable
11 Drew Smyly @ Brewers
12 Miles Mikolas @ Marlins
13 Gavin Williams vs. Braves
14 Julio Teheran vs. Cubs
Don't do it
15 Michael Grove vs. Pirates
16 Jake Irvin vs. Reds
17 Martin Perez vs. Astros
18 Luke Weaver @ Nationals
19 Jaime Barria @ Padres
20 Austin Cox @ Twins

