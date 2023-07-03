Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Monday, July 3

Monday means a relatively light slate around MLB, with just 10 games on tap this evening. That puts DFS and fantasy baseball managers in a bind pitching-wise, but don’t worry, there are still plenty of profitable matchups if you know where to look. In addition to big names like Blake Snell, Logan Webb and Joe Ryan — all three looking to prove that they were snubbed from the 2023 MLB All-Star Game — there are a few under-the-radar names in favorable matchups who could come through big for you. Our daily starting pitcher rankings are here to break down every arm on today’s schedule, telling you who to start, who to sit and who to stream off the waiver wire.

Starting pitcher rankings for Monday, July 3

Pitchers to stream

Bryan Woo, Seattle Mariners — Woo’s arrow is pointing straight up after three great outings against the New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox and Washington Nationals. The test gets a bit tougher against the San Francisco Giants on the road, but the rookie’s four-seam fastball is elite, and his slider gets better with each start.

Drew Smyly, Chicago Cubs — Smyly got rocked his last time out against the Philadelphia Phillies, but he’s still got a 3.98 ERA on the year, and the Milwaukee Brewers are baseball’s worst offense against left-handed pitching this year. As a two-pitch pitcher, Smyly’s floor is lower than most, but he offers big upside if he’s spotting his curveball down beneath the strike zone.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Monday, July 3.