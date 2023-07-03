MLB injury report for Monday, July 3

Intro

MLB injury report: Monday, July 3

Clayton Kershaw (shoulder), Los Angeles Dodgers — Kershaw has resumed throwing after being shut down with shoulder soreness late last month, but apparently the lefty has yet to start throwing off a mound just yet. Manager Dave Roberts said there was “progress” in the future Hall of Famer’s session on Sunday afternoon, but that, with the All-Star break looming, Kershaw might be headed to the IL if he’s not feeling well enough to make his previously scheduled start on Monday night:

#Dodgers Dave Roberts said they are still making final decision on if Clayton Kershaw will start tomorrow. Either way, they will taxi Michael Grove. If Kershaw does not start tomorrow, he will go on the IL and Michael Grove will start/take down bulk of the innings. — Kirsten Watson (@kirsten_watson) July 2, 2023

At this point, it sounds pretty unlikely that the team would risk running Kershaw out there tonight given how little he’s been able to do over the past week or so — we’ll probably end up seeing Grove take the ball against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Kershaw hoping to return not long after the All-Star break.

Carlos Rodon (back), New York Yankees — After months of setbacks and frustrations, it seems like Rodon’s long-awaited Yankees debut is finally upon us:

Reports were good on Carlos Rodon after yesterday's outing, Aaron Boone said. He's in line to start July 7 vs. Cubs. — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) July 2, 2023

The lefty made his third rehab start over the weekend at High-A Hudson Valley, striking out eight while allowing just one hit over 3.2 innings of work. He threw 58 pitches, so he likely won’t be fully built out for his first one or two starts, but the Yankees are desperate for any spark they can get right now. Rodon’s currently scheduled to take the mound on Friday night at Yankee Stadium against the Chicago Cubs.

Yordan Alvarez (oblique), Houston Astros — Speaking of AL contenders desperate for a spark: The Astros could be getting their MVP candidate back from the IL not long after the All-Star break.

Yordan Alvarez took batting practice in the cage at about 60% intensity and hopes to ramp it up more tomorrow. Said he should hit on the field in the next week. — Julia Morales (@JuliaMorales) July 2, 2023

It’s a great sign that Alvarez is ramping up facing live pitching, as swinging a bat at game speed is obviously the biggest test as he comes back from an oblique strain. He’s still yet to take a full live BP, and it’s extremely unlikely that the team will rush him back just days before the All-Star break, but the slugger — who was slashing .277/.388/.589 with 17 homers when he went down — should be back within a couple of weeks.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. (oblique), Miami Marlins — Man, this stinks. Just a week after Chisholm made his return to the Marlins lineup following a six-week absence due to turf toe, the dynamic but oft-injured outfielder was forced to leave Miami’s game against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday with an apparent oblique injury:

Jazz Chisholm Jr. reaches to his left side in pain after this swing in the 6th



He's the Marlins DH today, so not confirmed yet whether he's staying in the game or not pic.twitter.com/72viUceWHZ — Fish On First (@FishOnFirst) July 2, 2023

The team is listing him as day-to-day for now, but oblique injuries like this typically always result in an IL stint — especially with the All-Star break around the corner. Chisholm had made an instant impact in his return, slashing .348/.375/.696 with two homers over his last six games.

Corbin Carroll (shoulder)/Merrill Kelly (leg), Arizona Diamondbacks — Carroll missed his third straight game Sunday as his sore shoulder apparently remains an issue. He did participate in batting practice on Saturday, his first on-field activity since suffering the injury, but manager Torey Lovullo said there remains no firm timetable for when the newly-minted All-Star might be able to return. With just a few days before the All-Star break, though, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if Arizona shut him down in the hopes that he’ll be ready to go to start the second half.

The news is a bit clearer on Kelly, who felt well enough to throw a bullpen session over the weekend that apparently went well. He’s dealing with a blood clot in his right calf, but the hope is that the veteran — who’s pitched to a sparkling 3.22 ERA this year for the D-backs — will be back in the rotation at some point next week.

Garrett Whitlock (elbow)/Trevor Story (elbow), Boston Red Sox — Whitlock was removed after pitching just one inning against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday after reportedly feeling “stiffness” in his right elbow. Neither he nor the team would elaborate much more than that on the nature of the injury or the level of concern, but we should get some answers after he undergoes an MRI on Monday. Boston is already down Chris Sale and Tanner Houck in their rotation, and an extended absence for Whitlock would stretch things pretty thin behind Brayan Bello, James Paxton and Kutter Crawford.

Story has been ramping up his intensity taking grounders and making throws from shortstop over the past few weeks, and the infielder is set to take another big step forward on Tuesday when he takes live batting practice for the first time. There remains no firm timetable for his return to the Red Sox, but if he clears this hurdle — and doesn’t require a rehab assignment — it’s not inconceivable that he could be back before August.

Royce Lewis (oblique), Minnesota Twins — The Twins are already struggling to score any runs at all this year, and this certainly won’t help:

3B Royce Lewis will go on injured list with a strained left oblique, Rocco Baldelli said. Lewis felt the injury while running to first base in the third inning. — Phil Miller (@MillerStrib) July 1, 2023

The former top prospect, who’s coming off ACL tears in each of the last two years, was hitting .326/.354/.474 over 26 games since making his debut in late May. In a corresponding move, Minnesota recalled Jose Miranda, who began the year as the starting third baseman but was sent down to Triple-A after a frigid start. He has hit .311 in his last 25 games, though, with six doubles, three homers and 18 RBI.

Michael Kopech (shoulder), Chicago White Sox — Sunday was supposed to be Kopech’s turn in Chicago’s rotation, but instead the righty was placed on the IL with shoulder soreness. It’s not a huge surprise, as manager Pedro Grifol previously floated the idea of giving Kopech a few extra days of rest after he’d struggled with his command over his last couple of starts. It doesn’t sound like much more than just some lingering soreness right now — Grifol told reporters that the team “just wanted to skip him one more time to make sure he’s ready to go in the second half” — but shoulders are never something to take lightly.

Steven Kwan (shoulder), Cleveland Guardians — Kwan was held out of the lineup on Sunday with shoulder soreness, apparently stemming from an awkward catch he made in foul territory during Saturday’s game at Wrigley Field. It doesn’t sound like he’s at risk of an IL stint and should be considered day-to-day for now.

Brandon Drury (shoulder)/Zach Neto (oblique), Los Angeles Angels — The Angels infield had already been so thoroughly decimated by injury that they’ve resorted to starting Mike Moustakas and Eduardo Escobar at the corner spots, and things got a little more dire on Sunday when Drury — who’d missed the last two games with soreness in his shoulder — was put on the injured list. The good news is that it sounds like the move was as much about the timing of the All-Star break than anything else, with Drury telling reporters that he expects to be back as soon as games resume. The utility man was off to a nice start this year, hitting .277/.322/.500 with 14 homers and 45 RBI across 307 plate appearances.

L.A. is also hoping that its rookie shortstop will be back after the break, as Neto has progressed to taking grounders and playing catch.

Zach Neto took grounders yesterday and is playing some catch today. They’re expecting a quick ramp up, so it’s not out of the question he’s back shortly after the break. — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) July 2, 2023

Swinging a bat at game speed will be the big test, but the team isn’t expecting him to need a rehab stint before returning, so he should be back at some point this month. Neto had really started to turn it on before going down, hitting .355/.444/.710 with three homers over the first two weeks of June.

Austin Hays (hip), Baltimore Orioles — Hays was forced out of Sunday’s game against the Twins after colliding with Minnesota first baseman Donovan Solano. The newly-minted All-Star initially was able to stay in the game but was eventually replaced by Aaron Hicks. He’s been diagnosed with a hip contusion, and it doesn’t seem like he’ll miss more than a day or two.

Isaac Paredes (ribs), Tampa Bay Rays — Paredes was involved in a scary collision during Sunday’s Rays-Mariners game, when the infielder collided with Ty France on the basepaths while trying to field a grounder:

A big collision between Isaac Paredes and Ty France



Isaac Paredes was removed from the game pic.twitter.com/K6FBe8GXmk — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 2, 2023

Both Paredes and France were eventually able to walk off the field under their own power. Per the team, Paredes — who’s hitting .263/.436/.553 since the start of June — was diagnosed with left rib discomfort and is day-to-day, although it remains to be seen whether there’s anything structurally wrong.