Pitchers to stream for fantasy baseball in Week 15 of 2023 MLB season

We’re nearly at the halfway point of the 2023 MLB season, and injuries and surprise disappointments have turned plenty of top draft picks into drags on your fantasy baseball roster. Everyone loves swinging a big trade to plug holes, but sometimes you just need a player who will give you a solid week of production — which is where our weekly pitcher streaming recommendations come in. Here are three guys we recommend targeting on the waiver wire this week.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 15

Pitchers to stream

Tarik Skubal, SP, Detroit Tigers — Out since last August after undergoing flexor tendon surgery, Skubal is set to make his long-awaited 2023 debut on Tuesday. The matchup couldn’t be friendlier, as the lefty will get to square off against the Oakland Athletics’ dismal lineup, and if he looks as good as he has during his rehab stint in the Minors — he put up a 1.23 ERA with 20 strikeouts in 14.2 innings — he should be in great shape. He gets a second start this weekend against the Toronto Blue Jays, too, if he passes his first test with flying colors.

Miles Mikolas, SP, St. Louis Cardinals — Mikolas has struggled amid a tough schedule of late, but things are about to get a lot easier this week: The veteran righty gets two starts, one against the Miami Marlins and one against the Chicago White Sox. Those teams sit 23rd and 27th, respectively, in team OPS against righties, putting Mikolas in good position to pick up quality starts (and potentially wins) as St. Louis lets him go deep into games consistently.

Kyle Gibson, SP, Baltimore Orioles — Speaking of pedestrian righties that get two favorable matchups this week. Gibson generally goes as his competition goes, and his upcoming competition is awfully friendly: a New York Yankees team that’s been literally the worst lineup in baseball since Aaron Judge went down and a Minnesota Twins team that’s striking out at historic rates so far this year. Camden Yards and Target Field are two very favorable pitcher’s parks, to boot, and Gibson has posted quality starts in four of his last seven outings.