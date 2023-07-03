Top fantasy baseball relief pitcher waiver pickups for Week 15

We’re nearly to the halfway point of the 2023 MLB season, and things are only getting wilder with each passing day. The Cincinnati Reds are now America’s team. The Los Angeles Angels are hell-bent on wasting Shohei Ohtani’s bid for maybe the greatest season we’ve ever seen. For fantasy baseball players, it’s time for the rubber to hit the road — time to decide whether they’re in or out this year, and what they might need for the stretch run ahead. This is especially true for bullpens around, the league where injuries and ineffectiveness have laid waste to seemingly scores of top arms. That’s why we’re here to help, with four targets likely available in your league showing signs that they’re in for a big year.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 15 top relief pitcher pickups

Daniel Hudson, RP, Los Angeles Dodgers

Roster percentage: 3.1%

Finally back from the IL after a long rehab from knee surgery, Hudson returns to a Dodgers bullpen where Evan Phillips is just about the only known quantity right now. Many presumed that Hudson would be the closer upon his return, and while it may take some time for him to gain ninth-inning duties back from Phillips, he remains a very good speculative add. Manager Dave Roberts loves to mix and match, so even if Hudson doesn’t regain his status as The Closer, he should still get his fair share of opportunities for a winning team.

Aroldis Chapman, RP, Texas Rangers

Roster percentage: 14.3%

The inevitably Chapman trade finally went down last week, as the Kansas City Royals flipped him to the Texas Rangers. It’s not an ideal landing spot for fantasy purposes, but Chapman remains a solid add in 12-team leagues and deeper. He immediately slots into the setup role behind Will Smith, with a good chance at overtaking Smith in the ninth inning if the lefty falters at all or gets injured. Even if that doesn’t come to pass, though, Chapman will still run into the occasional save chance will helping your Ks and ratios.

Keynan Middleton, RP, Chicago White Sox

Roster percentage: 0.1%

Kendall Graveman has a 5.40 ERA over his last nine appearances, Gregory Santos nearly blew a three-run lead in the ninth on Saturday night and Joe Kelly is ... well, Joe Kelly. Middleton owns the last clean save of anyone in the Chicago bullpen, and he’s been pitching better than anyone since Liam Hendriks landed on the IL with elbow inflammation. It’s not the most stable situation, obviously, but he’s the best bet to emerge as the guy here before Hendriks returns.

Hunter Harvey, RP, Washington Nationals

Roster percentage: 3.2%

The Nationals appear to have settled for good on Hunter Harvey as their man in the ninth. Kyle Finnegan, Harvey’s one-time committee-mate, hasn’t recorded a save since late May, while Harvey and his triple-digits fastball notched notched four in the past ten days. He comes with real blow-up potential, and the Nats aren’t exactly swimming in save opportunities, but he should be rostered in just about every league given his job security (at least for now).