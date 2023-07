Full field for 2023 John Deere Classic

The PGA TOUR heads to Silvis, Illinois this week as things quiet down after an exciting few weeks. The John Deere Classic will run from Thursday, July 6 through Sunday, July 9 at TPC Deere Run. The field doesn’t have too many recognizable names, but up-and-comer Ludvig Aberg is certainly one to watch. He recently turned pro and has been making a name for himself on TOUR, and this could be a good opportunity for his first professional win.

Last year’s winner J.T. Poston joins the field, as does last week’s Rocket Mortgage runner-up Adam Hadwin. Cameron Young is one of the more recognizable names this week, and he joins Russell Henley and Denny McCarthy as one of the favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. McCarthy is set at +1400, with Young installed at +1600 and Henley at +1800. Hadwin and Aberg follow at +2200.

Here is the complete field for the 2023 John Deere Classic teeing off Thursday, July 6.

2023 John Deere Classic field