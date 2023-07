Opening odds for 2023 John Deere Classic

The PGA TOUR remains in the Midwest this week as golfers head to Silvis, Illinois for the 2023 John Deere Classic. The tournament will run from Thursday, July 6 through Sunday. July 9 at TPC Deere Run.

J.T. Poston took home the win last year, and will return to defend his title this week. He is joined in the field by up-and-comer Ludvig Aberg, as well as Russell Henley and Cameron Young.

McCarthy is the favorite to win, installed at +1400 at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Young coming in at +1600 and Henley at +1800. Aberg follows at +2200 along with Adam Hadwin, who was in a playoff at the Rocket Mortgage Classic over the weekend. Poston comes in at +3500, as does Emiliano Grillo.

Because there aren’t many big names in this field, this is a good opportunity for a relative unknown or lower-ranked golfer to take home a PGA TOUR victory and earn that coveted two-year exemption.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 John Deere Classic, which tees off Thursday, July 6.