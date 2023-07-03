Tour de France results: Who won stage 3, who leads overall standings

The 2023 Tour de France has officially made its way from Spain into France and Jasper Philipsen has won Stage 3. Philipsen entered the day as the favorite to win the stage at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +185. It was a sprint to the finish on the first sprint section of the race and Philipsen edged out Phil Bauhaus and Caleb Ewan to get the win.

Adam Yates maintained his six second lead on Tadej Pogačar in the general classification and will wear the yellow jersey for a fourth straight race day. Pogačar and Simon Yates remain in second and third overall in the general classification.

The stage included four categorized climbs and Neilson Powless built on his polka dot jersey lead as King of the Mountain. He now has 18 points through three stages.

Below are the top finishers from Stage 3. The peloton heads to Dax on Tuesday for a relatively flat Stage 4 that will run 181.8 kilometers to Nogaro.

Stage 3 top finishers