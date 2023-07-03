Tour de France, Stage 3: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The 2023 Tour de France opened in Spain and it wraps up its brief foray there on Monday, July 3. The peloton will run on a route starting in Amorebieta-Etxano and running 193.5 kilometers to Bayonne, just across the border in southwest France. The stage gets started at 6:50 a.m. ET on Peacock, and USA Network picks up coverage at 8 a.m.
Victor Lafay won the second climbing stage to open the Tour on Sunday, but Adam Yates, Simon Yates, and Tadej Pogačar all hung close enough to remain in the top three. Adam retained the yellow jersey while Pogačar climbed over Simon to move into second place.
The third stage opens with some climbing, with four categorized climbs in the first half of the stage. There are some bumps on the back half, but it’s flat enough that sprinters will get a chance to take advantage for the first time. Notably, Mark Cavendish will look to take advantage of the flat back half to secure his record-breaking 35th career stage win in the Tour de France.
TV schedule
Date: Monday, July 3
Time: 6:50 a.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network
Live stream: Peacock
Course map
View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.
Current leaderboard
- Adam Yates: 9 hours, 9 minutes, 18 seconds
- Tadej Pogačar: 6 seconds behind
- Simon Yates: 6 seconds behind
- Victor Lafay: 12 seconds behind
- Wout van Aert: 16 seconds behind
DraftKings Sportsbook Odds
Stage winner
Jasper Philipsen: +185
Fabio Jakobsen: +250
Dylan Groenewegen: +700
Wout van Aert: +800
Sam Welsford: +900
Mads Pederson: +1200
Caleb Ewan: +1400
Mark Cavendish: +1800
Biniam Girnay: +1800
Jordi Meeus: +2800
Mathieu van der Poel: +4000
Phil Bauhaus: +4000
Overall winner
Tadej Pogačar: -120
Jonas Vingegaard: +115
Jai Hindley: +1400
Adam Yates: +1800
Mattias Skjelmose: +2200
Simon Yates: +3500
David Gaudu: +3500
Mikel Landa: +4000
Tom Pidcock: +5000
Carlos Rodriguez: +6500
Romain Bardet: +8000
Egan Bernal: +8000
Stage prize money
Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)
2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)
3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)
4th: €1,500 ($1,570)
5th: €830 ($869)
6th: €780
7th: €730
8th: €670
9th: €650
10th: €600
11th: €540
12th: €470
13th: €440
14th: €340
15th: €300
16th: €300
17th: €300
18th: €300
19th: €300
20th: €300