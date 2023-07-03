Tour de France, Stage 3: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The 2023 Tour de France opened in Spain and it wraps up its brief foray there on Monday, July 3. The peloton will run on a route starting in Amorebieta-Etxano and running 193.5 kilometers to Bayonne, just across the border in southwest France. The stage gets started at 6:50 a.m. ET on Peacock, and USA Network picks up coverage at 8 a.m.

Victor Lafay won the second climbing stage to open the Tour on Sunday, but Adam Yates, Simon Yates, and Tadej Pogačar all hung close enough to remain in the top three. Adam retained the yellow jersey while Pogačar climbed over Simon to move into second place.

The third stage opens with some climbing, with four categorized climbs in the first half of the stage. There are some bumps on the back half, but it’s flat enough that sprinters will get a chance to take advantage for the first time. Notably, Mark Cavendish will look to take advantage of the flat back half to secure his record-breaking 35th career stage win in the Tour de France.

TV schedule

Date: Monday, July 3

Time: 6:50 a.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network

Live stream: Peacock

Course map

View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.

Current leaderboard

Adam Yates: 9 hours, 9 minutes, 18 seconds Tadej Pogačar: 6 seconds behind Simon Yates: 6 seconds behind Victor Lafay: 12 seconds behind Wout van Aert: 16 seconds behind

Stage winner

Jasper Philipsen: +185

Fabio Jakobsen: +250

Dylan Groenewegen: +700

Wout van Aert: +800

Sam Welsford: +900

Mads Pederson: +1200

Caleb Ewan: +1400

Mark Cavendish: +1800

Biniam Girnay: +1800

Jordi Meeus: +2800

Mathieu van der Poel: +4000

Phil Bauhaus: +4000

Overall winner

Tadej Pogačar: -120

Jonas Vingegaard: +115

Jai Hindley: +1400

Adam Yates: +1800

Mattias Skjelmose: +2200

Simon Yates: +3500

David Gaudu: +3500

Mikel Landa: +4000

Tom Pidcock: +5000

Carlos Rodriguez: +6500

Romain Bardet: +8000

Egan Bernal: +8000

Stage prize money

Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)

2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)

3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)

4th: €1,500 ($1,570)

5th: €830 ($869)

6th: €780

7th: €730

8th: €670

9th: €650

10th: €600

11th: €540

12th: €470

13th: €440

14th: €340

15th: €300

16th: €300

17th: €300

18th: €300

19th: €300

20th: €300