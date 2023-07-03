Wimbledon 2023: Women’s schedule, bracket, scores for Monday, July 3

The first round of women’s singles matches at Wimbledon will begin on Monday, July 3. Due to the time difference, the matches will begin as early as 6 a.m. ET. The reigning Wimbledon champion Elene Rybakina won’t be in action until Tuesday, but there is still plenty to watch on Monday.

15 seeded players will be in action on Monday. French Open winner Iga Swiatek begins the tournament by facing Lin Zhu. The veteran Venus Williams was granted a wild card bid to enter the tournament field. She will play in her 24th Wimbledon as a singles competitor and is seeking her sixth championship.

Wimbledon schedule: Monday, July 3

6 a.m. ET

Diane Parry vs. Harriet Dart

Linda Fruhvirtova vs. #30 Petra Martic

Barbora Strycova vs. Maryna Zanevska

Nadia Podoroska vs. Tereza Martincova

Yue Yuan vs. #19 Victoria Azarenka

#4 Jessica Pegula vs. Lauren Davis

Cristina Bucsa vs. Kamilla Rakhimova

Alycia Parks vs. Anna-Lena Friedsam

Ana Bogdan vs. #15 Liudmila Samsonova

#12 Veronika Kudermetova vs. Kaia Kanepi

7:30 a.m. ET

Magda Linette vs. Jil Teichmann

Lesia Tsurenko vs. Claire Liu

8 a.m. ET

#1 Iga Swiatek vs. Lin Zhu

Martina Trevisan vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo

Storm Hunter vs. Xinyu Wang

Marketa Vondrousova vs. Peyton Stearns

Kateryna Baindl vs. Leylah Fernandez

Katie Volynets vs. #5 Caroline Garcia

9:30 a.m. ET

Katie Swan vs. #14 Belinda Bencic

#11 Daria Kasatkina vs. Caroline Dolehide

Jodie Burrage vs. Catherine McNally

#28 Elise Mertens vs. Viktoria Hruncakova

Rebeka Masarovs vs. #31 Mayar Sherif

#24 Qinwen Zheng vs. Katerina Siniakova

10:30 a.m. ET

Venus Williams vs. Elina Svitolina

11 a.m. ET

Danielle Collins vs. Julia Grabher

11:30 a.m. ET

Sofia Kenin vs. #7 Coco Gauff

Camila Osorio vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto

Shuai Zhang vs. #20 Donna Vekic

#32 Marie Bouzkova vs. Simona Waltert

12:30 p.m. ET

Sloane Stephens vs. Rebecca Peterson

Anett Kontaveit vs. Lucrezia Stefanini

Swiatek enters with the best odds of winning the women’s singles title at Wimbledon. She is installed at +300 and is followed by Rybakina (+500), Aryna Sabalenka (+600) and Petra Kvitova (+1300) and Cori Gauff (+1600). Williams enters with +25000 odds, and the AI on the Wimbledon website suggests that she has the toughest draw for a championship.