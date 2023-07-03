Wimbledon 2023: Men’s schedule, bracket, scores for Monday, July 3

This year’s Wimbledon will begin on Monday, July 3. It is the third Grand Slam of the year as the players are coming off the 2023 French Open. Novak Djokovic is the reigning winner as he took down Nick Kyrgios in four sets to win his second consecutive Wimbledon title. Djokovic has now won seven total Wimbledons and heads into this year’s tournament with wins in both the Australian and French Opens to begin the year.
Monday’s action will see Djokovic take on Pedro Cachin. In total, 16 seeded players will play on Monday as they try to avoid an early upset.
Wimbledon schedule: Monday, July 3
6 a.m. ET
#7 Andrey Rublev vs. Max Purcell
Luca Van Assche vs. Aslan Karatsev
Sebastian Baez vs. Tomas Barrios Vera
#14 Lorenzo Musetti vs. Juan Pablo Varillias
Jordan Thompson vs. Brandon Nakashima
7:30 a.m. ET
Corentin Moutet vs. Richard Gasquet
Liam Broady vs. Constant Lestienne
Laurent Lokoli vs. #4 Casper Ruud
J.J. Wolf vs. Enzo Couacaud
Maximilian Marterer vs. Borna Gojo
Michael Mmoh vs. #11 Felix Auger-Aliassime
John Isner vs. Jaume Munar
Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. #17 Hubert Hurkacz
8:30 a.m. ET
Pedro Cachin vs. #2 Novak Djokovic
9:00 a.m. ET
Dominik Koepfer vs. Oscar Otte
Jan Choinski vs. Dusan Lajovic
9:30 a.m. ET
Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Diego Schwartzman
Aleksandar Vukic vs. Daniel Altmaier
#24 Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Daniel Elahi Galan
Mikael Ymer vs. Alex Molcan
Roman Safiullin vs. #20 Roberto Bautista Agut
#26 Denis Shapovalov vs. Radu Albot
David Goffin vs. #30 Nick Kyrgios
#23 Alexander Bublik vs. Mackenzie McDonald
11:00 a.m. ET
Quentin Halys vs. #27 Daniel Evans
Yannick Hanfmann vs. #9 Taylor Fritz
#13 Borna Coric vs. Guido Pella
Benjamin Bonzi vs. Harold Mayot
Lloyd Harris vs. Gregoire Barrere
#29 Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Bernabe Zapata Miralles
11:30 a.m. ET
Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Stan Wawrinka
12:00 p.m. ET
#8 Jannik Sinner vs. Juan Manuel Cerundolo
Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook
Djokovic heads into the tournament with the best odds of winning installed at -160. Despite his 30-seed, Kyrgios has the eighth-best odds of winning at +4000. Other notable odds for Monday’s competitors include Sinner (+2000, third-best), Fritz (+4000, ninth-best) and Rublev (+8000, 13th-best).