Wimbledon 2023: Men’s schedule, bracket, scores for Monday, July 3

This year’s Wimbledon will begin on Monday, July 3. It is the third Grand Slam of the year as the players are coming off the 2023 French Open. Novak Djokovic is the reigning winner as he took down Nick Kyrgios in four sets to win his second consecutive Wimbledon title. Djokovic has now won seven total Wimbledons and heads into this year’s tournament with wins in both the Australian and French Opens to begin the year.

Monday’s action will see Djokovic take on Pedro Cachin. In total, 16 seeded players will play on Monday as they try to avoid an early upset.

Wimbledon schedule: Monday, July 3

6 a.m. ET

#7 Andrey Rublev vs. Max Purcell

Luca Van Assche vs. Aslan Karatsev

Sebastian Baez vs. Tomas Barrios Vera

#14 Lorenzo Musetti vs. Juan Pablo Varillias

Jordan Thompson vs. Brandon Nakashima

7:30 a.m. ET

Corentin Moutet vs. Richard Gasquet

Liam Broady vs. Constant Lestienne

Laurent Lokoli vs. #4 Casper Ruud

J.J. Wolf vs. Enzo Couacaud

Maximilian Marterer vs. Borna Gojo

Michael Mmoh vs. #11 Felix Auger-Aliassime

John Isner vs. Jaume Munar

Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. #17 Hubert Hurkacz

8:30 a.m. ET

Pedro Cachin vs. #2 Novak Djokovic

9:00 a.m. ET

Dominik Koepfer vs. Oscar Otte

Jan Choinski vs. Dusan Lajovic

9:30 a.m. ET

Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Diego Schwartzman

Aleksandar Vukic vs. Daniel Altmaier

#24 Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Daniel Elahi Galan

Mikael Ymer vs. Alex Molcan

Roman Safiullin vs. #20 Roberto Bautista Agut

#26 Denis Shapovalov vs. Radu Albot

David Goffin vs. #30 Nick Kyrgios

#23 Alexander Bublik vs. Mackenzie McDonald

11:00 a.m. ET

Quentin Halys vs. #27 Daniel Evans

Yannick Hanfmann vs. #9 Taylor Fritz

#13 Borna Coric vs. Guido Pella

Benjamin Bonzi vs. Harold Mayot

Lloyd Harris vs. Gregoire Barrere

#29 Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Bernabe Zapata Miralles

11:30 a.m. ET

Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Stan Wawrinka

12:00 p.m. ET

#8 Jannik Sinner vs. Juan Manuel Cerundolo

Djokovic heads into the tournament with the best odds of winning installed at -160. Despite his 30-seed, Kyrgios has the eighth-best odds of winning at +4000. Other notable odds for Monday’s competitors include Sinner (+2000, third-best), Fritz (+4000, ninth-best) and Rublev (+8000, 13th-best).