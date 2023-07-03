How to watch Coco Gauff in the first round of the 2023 Wimbledon on TV, via live stream

No. 7 Coco Gauff begins her 2023 Wimbledon with a first round matchup against Sofia Kenin in the women’s singles draw on Monday, July 3. The match begins at approximately 11:15 a.m. ET and will be available to watch on ESPN and the Tennis Channel. You can livestream the match at WatchESPN or ESPN.com.

This will be something of a temporary tiebreaker for Kenin and Gauff, who have met twice in their careers and split the wins. Gauff won their most recent matchup in January 2023 in two sets at the ASB Classic.

Gauff enters as the favorite to win at -425 at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Kenin coming in at +330. Gauff has the fifth-highest odds to take home the title this year at +1600. The 19-year-old American has never won a Grand Slam, and she has reached the fourth round of Wimbledon twice — but has never made it further.