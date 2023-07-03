How to watch Venus Williams in the first round of 2023 Wimbledon on TV, via live stream

Venus Williams kicks off her 2023 Wimbledon campaign as she faces Elina Svitolina in the first round of the women’s draw on Monday, July 3. The match will begin at approximately 10:30 a.m. ET and will be available to watch on ESPN and the Tennis Channel. You can livestream the match at WatchESPN or ESPN.com.

The two have faced off on the courts four times before this meeting. Svitolina has the advantage, winning three to Williams’ one, and emerged victorious in their most recent match at the 2019 U.S. Open.

Svitolina is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at -205 to Williams’ +165. Williams has won five Wimbledon titles in her career, all of which took place between 2000 and 2008. Svitolina has never won at Wimbledon, but she did reach the semifinals in 2019.

Williams received a wildcard spot to participate this year, marking her 24th appearance at Wimbledon.