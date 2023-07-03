How to watch Novak Djokovic in the first round of the 2023 Wimbledon on TV, via live stream

No. 2 Novak Djokovic will face Pedro Cachin in the first round of the Wimbledon men’s singles draw on Monday, July 3. The two will face off at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET and will be available to watch on ESPN and the Tennis Channel. You can livestream the match at WatchESPN or ESPN.com.

The two have never met on the court before. Djokovic, the second overall seed, is hoping to secure his fifth Wimbledon title in a row and eighth overall. A victory this year would tie him for the all-time Wimbledon win record, which Roger Federer currently holds at eight.

Djokovic is the heavy favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with -8000 moneyline odds. Cachin is installed at +1900. Djokovic is also the favorite to win it all this year despite not securing the top seed. He is set at -160 to get that record-tying eighth title and record-tying fifth win in five consecutive tournaments.

The men’s final will take place on Sunday, July 16.