How to watch Iga Świątek in the first round of the 2023 Wimbledon on TV, via live stream

No. 1 Iga Świątek will kick off her Wimbledon journey against Zhu Lin in the first round of the women’s singles draw on Monday, July 3. The match begins at approximately 8:00 a.m. ET and will be available to watch on ESPN and the Tennis Channel. You can livestream the match at WatchESPN or ESPN.com.

The two have never met on the court before. Świątek, the top overall seed, is looking to secure her first ever Wimbledon victory after taking home the French Open title last month. She has never made it further than the fourth round at Wimbledon.

Świątek is the heavy favorite to win the match, installed at -4000 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Zhu sits at +1300. Świątek is also the favorite to win it all this year after her recent Grand Slam. She is installed at +300 to take home her first Wimbledon title when all is said and done.

The women’s final will take place on Saturday, July 15.