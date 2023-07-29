Cardinals GM: Team is ‘not trading’ Nolan Arenado

After days of speculation that star third baseman Nolan Arenado would be included in the team’s trade-deadline sell-off — which left Arenado himself unsure about his future in St. Louis — Cardinals GM John Mozeliak has put the matter to rest once and for all. St. Louis will not be trading the eight-time All-Star, intent on retooling for 2024 around Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.

Cardinals executive John Mozeliak on Nolan Arenado: "I have stated we are not trading him, have not asked him to waive his (no-trade clause)," per @dgoold pic.twitter.com/R4lXSrMBuG — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) July 30, 2023

“I have stated we are not trading him, have not asked him to waive his (no-trade clause),” Mozeliak told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Saturday night. “So at this time, we are working on building future success.”

After a terribly disappointing start to the 2023 season, Mozeliak had made clear earlier this month that the Cardinals would be sellers rather than sellers — with the specific goal of improving the team’s dismal rotation for 2024. It was assumed that the team might deal from their pool of pending free agents like pitchers Jordan Montgomery and Jack Flaherty, or from a position like outfield at which they had a glut of talent. On Thursday, though, a report surfaced that the Los Angeles Dodgers were interested in a far bigger name: Arenado, still smack in the middle of the nine-year, $275 million deal he signed with the Colorado Rockies back in 2019.

That Dodgers report kicked off days of speculation about Arenado’s future. Throughout the process, Arenado never wavered on his desire to remain a Cardinal — he chose not to exercise an opt-out in his contract just last offseason, after all, which tied him to St. Louis through 2028. But the team’s front office refused to address the matter, and that silence let the rumors only get louder. On Friday night, Arenado was finally asked about the situation after the Cardinals’ loss to the Cubs. He said that he had been approached by the team about his no-trade clause, but added that the front office was doing “its due diligence to make the organization better.”

Mozeliak’s latest comments, however, should put the matter to bed once and for all. Which is for the best: Arenado remains a very good player, an elite defensive third baseman who’s hitting .284/.332/.517 with 22 homers in 100 games so far this season. At 32 years old, he figures to have multiple quality seasons ahead of him, and the Cardinals remain stocked with position player talent that should allow them to contend in the near future. The pitching remains a problem, but it’s one the team should at least try to solve before selling arguably their best player.