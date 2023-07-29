Tyreek Hill weighs in on Dolphins signing Eli Apple

After losing All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey to a torn meniscus on Thursday, the Miami Dolphins decided to patch that hole buy singing Eli Apple to a one-year deal on Saturday. His arrival to Miami means that he will share a locker room with one of his long-time rivals in Tyreek Hill and the speedy wideout had an immediate response to Apple’s signing.

Monday practice gone be fun https://t.co/UpsL3FzGAB — Ty Hill (@cheetah) July 29, 2023

One could interpret this as Hill simply looking forward to a competitive practice against an incoming veteran. One could also interpret this as Hill boasting that he will torch the newcomer on Monday. Given their history, it would not be a shock if it were the latter.

Apple and Hill’s beef stems back to the 2022 AFC Championship Game, where Apple’s Cincinnati Bengals defeated Hill’s Kansas City Chiefs to reach the Super Bowl. Afterwards, Apple took to Twitter and called Hill a baby in a since deleted tweet, prompting the receiver to respond by saying he doesn’t do beef on Twitter. A few weeks later, however, he did openly take glee in Apple getting burned by Cooper Kupp for the go-ahead touchdown in the Super Bowl.

Hill would sign with the Dolphins the following offseason and ahead of their Week 4 battle against the Bengals, he called Apple out directly.

Once Tyreek Hill was informed the Dolphins are playing the Bengals Thursday, he immediately started talking trash to Eli Apple #Bengals #Dolphins



"I owe you, boy" pic.twitter.com/FYkTa7c9k8 — Yianni Kourakis (@WPBF_Yianni) September 26, 2022

So now here they are as teammates in Miami. Apple has drawn the ire of countless receivers/fan bases throughout his career, but at least Hill be on his side this season.