Mookie Betts scratched from Dodgers lineup on Saturday due to right ankle soreness

The Los Angeles Dodgers will look to snap their losing skid without Mookie Betts on Saturday night, as the do-it-all superstar was scratched from the team’s lineup against the Cincinnati Reds due to what’s being called right ankle soreness.

Mookie Betts has been scratched from the Dodgers lineup.

Betts was initially slated to lead off and play second base. David Peralta now slides up to the first spot in the order, while Chris Taylor takes over at second and will bat eighth against Cincy righty Luke Weaver.

Updated lineup:



Peralta LF

Freeman 1B

Smith C

Muncy 3B

Martinez DH

Heyward RF

Outman CF

Taylor 2B

Rojas SS

Sheehan P

There’s no word yet on just how serious the ankle injury is, how long Betts might be out; he hadn’t been reported to be dealing with any sort of discomfort recently and had started each of the Dodgers’ first 13 games coming out of the All-Star break. In a world where Ronald Acuna Jr. didn’t exist, Betts would be putting together a compelling case for NL MVP, as he’s slashed .277/.383/.560 so far this year with 27 homers and seven steals in 99 games — all while playing his typically great defense both in the outfield and at second base (and even shortstop once or twice).

The recently acquired Amed Rosario and Enrique Hernandez would both figure to see everyday playing time in both the infield and outfield if Betts were forced to miss extended time, though obviously L.A. is hoping it doesn’t come to that.