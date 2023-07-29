Pick on the Total for Twins-Royals on July 29

The Minnesota Twins enter the weekend leading the American League Central and will look to prolong the misery the home standing Kansas City Royals have had in games started by Jordan Lyles this season.

Minnesota Twins (-195, 9.5) vs. Kansas City Royals

The Royals are a paltry 1-18 in the 19 games Lyles has started and his 6.19 ERA is second-worst among starting pitchers with enough innings pitched to qualify, but many of the recent losses have not been due to Lyles.

In his last five starts, Lyles has allowed three runs or fewer in three of them and his fielding independent being more than a half point lower than his ERA at 5.45 while allowing 2.7 walks per nine innings shows he has pitched a bit better than the surface level statistics would indicate.

Also of help to Lyles is the struggles of the Twins to hit on the road, entering the series with the third-worst road batting average in the league and 23rd in the league in runs per game on the road with just under 4.2.

The offense of the Royals has been even worse with their 3.7 runs per game across both home and road games being the second-lowest mark in the league and last in on-base percentage with just two active players on the roster that have more than eight home runs this season.

Twins starting pitcher Bailey Ober will look to prolong the Royals offensive woes, who has allowed three earned runs or fewer in 15 of his 16 starts this season with a 2.76 ERA with 8.6 strikeouts and 1.7 walks per nine innings this season.

Both offenses have experienced a plethora of issues at the plate this season and with the Twins also 12th in the league in bullpen ERA and Lyles entering in a bit of improved form, both teams will struggle to score on Saturday.

The Play: Twins vs. Royals Under 9.5