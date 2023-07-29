Picks, predictions for Angels vs. Blue Jays on Saturday, July 29

The Los Angeles Angels take on the Toronto Blue Jays in the second game of a three-game series on Saturday, July 29. First pitch is scheduled for 3:07 p.m. ET from Rogers Centre. Reid Detmers (2-7, 4.38 ERA) will take the mound for the Angels, while Alek Manoah (2-8, 6.10 ERA) will pitch for the Blue Jays.

Toronto is the -125 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with L.A. coming in at +105. The total is set at 9.

Angels-Blue Jays picks: Saturday, July 29

Injury report

Angels

Out: OF Mike Trout (hamate), INF Brandon Drury (shoulder), 3B Anthony Rendon (shin), OF Jo Adell (oblique), RP Chris Devenski (hamstring)

Blue Jays

Out: RP Chad Green (elbow), RP Adam Cimber (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Reid Detmers vs. Alek Manoah

Detmers had a strong June, but his July has not been nearly as solid. He has an ERA of 6.64 for the month compared to a 2.05 last month. However, his latest start was on the right track, as he conceded two runs in five innings and recorded nine strikeouts. Earlier this season, he allowed five earned runs in five innings against the Blue Jays.

Manoah has really struggled on this Toronto pitching staff this season. In his last two starts, he has added up 8.1 innings and allowed seven earned runs while striking out six batters. He has not yet pitched against the Angels this season.

Over/Under pick

The total of yesterday’s game was 5, but I don’t think we’re seeing another low-scoring affair tonight. The Angels’ offense has been lights-out lately, scoring six or more runs in four of their last five games. The Blue Jays should be able to add a few runs, and the Angels will be unstoppable against Manaoh.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

The Blue Jays took the first game of the series, 4-1. However, with Manoah on the mound here, I’m not sure I like their chances at winning the second. Toronto has solid run support, but the Angels rank in the top five in runs per game, and will make quick work of Manoah. Los Angeles has looked good on the road recently, and their offense has been picking up.

Pick: Angels +105