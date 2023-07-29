Picks, predictions for Nationals vs. Mets on Saturday, July 29

The Washington Nationals take on the New York Mets in the second game of a four-game series on Saturday, July 29. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET from Citi Field. Lefty Patrick Corbin (6-11, 5.01 ERA) will take the mound for the Nats, while New York counters with Carlos Carrasco (3-4, 5.82).

The Mets are -175 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Washington coming in at +150. The total is set at 9.5.

Nationals-Mets picks: Saturday, July 29

Injury report

Nationals

Out: RP Carl Edwards Jr. (shoulder), RP Hunter Harvey (forearm)

Mets

Out: OF Starling Marte (migraines), INF Luis Guillorme (calf)

Starting pitchers

Patrick Corbin vs. Carlos Carrasco

Corbin allowed five earned runs in 6.1 innings in his latest start against the Rockies. In his most recent road outing, he conceded three earned runs in 5.1 innings against the Cubs. Earlier this season, he pitched six innings against the Mets and let up two earned runs.

Carrasco started off July with a strong outing against the D-Backs, but has struggled since the All-Star break. In his last two starts, he has added up seven innings on the mound, during which he allowed nine earned runs and recorded just seven strikeouts.

Over/Under pick

The totals of the first two games were 7 and 3, and I’m going to go ahead and stay below the total line here. Corbin handled the Mets earlier this season, and the Nats’ offense has not been scoring much as of late.

Pick: Under 9.5

Moneyline pick

The Mets have won the first two games of the series, 5-1 and 2-1. If the Nats want a chance to avoid a sweep, now is the time. Carrasco is struggling on the mound, and Corbin was solid against the Mets earlier this season. While the Nationals have struggled on the road as of late, I think that they can grab just one here.

Pick: Nationals +150