Picks, predictions for Yankees vs. Orioles on Saturday, July 29

The New York Yankees take on the Baltimore Orioles in the second game of a three-game series on Saturday, July 29. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET from Camden Yards. Clarke Schmidt (6-6, 4.33 ERA) will take the mound for the Yankees, while the O’s counter with Tyler Wells (7-5, 3.65).

Baltimore is the -120 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with New York coming in at +100. The total is set at 9.

Yankees-Orioles picks: Saturday, July 29

Injury report

Yankees

Out: SP Nestor Cortes (shoulder), 3B Josh Donaldson (calf), RP Jonathan Loaisiga (elbow)

Orioles

Out: OF Cedric Mullins (groin), OF Aaron Hicks (hamstring), RP Austin Voth (elbow), RP Keegan Akin (back)

Starting pitchers

Clarke Schmidt vs. Tyler Wells

Over his last two starts, Schmidt has allowed five earned runs in 11.2 innings on the mound. He has also recorded 10 strikeouts in that time frame. Earlier this month, he conceded three earned runs in five innings against the Orioles, and in May, he allowed one earned run in five innings facing Baltimore.

Wells has struggled on the mound since the All-Star break. In his last two starts, he has added up 6.1 innings and has conceded eight earned runs. Wells has pitched against the Yankees three times this season, and his most recent outing against New York was his best. He allowed two earned runs in six innings.

Over/Under pick

After yesterday’s low-scoring affair, I’m not sure we’re going to see enough of a push to get to the total here. The Orioles have not scored more than three runs in each of their last three games, and the Yankees have been limited to four or less in their last four games. I’m going with a second night of the under.

Pick: Under 9

Moneyline pick

The Orioles won the first game of the series, 1-0. I like the Yankees to win No. 2. Wells has really struggled on the mound of late, and even though he had a solid performance against the Yankees earlier in July, he’s not currently doing well. Schmidt has been more consistent lately, and has also performed well against Baltimore. With Aaron Judge back in the lineup, go for New York here.

Pick: Yankees +100