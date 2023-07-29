Picks, predictions for Cubs vs. Cardinals on Saturday, July 29

It’s safe to say this isn’t how the St. Louis Cardinals expected to spend their Trade Deadline. At 46-59, they’re open for business, and will likely look very different next week. But there are still games to play, and tonight they’ll take on the Chicago Cubs (52-51), who could be turning into Deadline buyers after a recent hot streak. The Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (4-6, 5.75) to the mound, while Adam Wainwright (3-4, 7.31) will make his second start for St. Louis since returning from the injured list. First pitch from Busch Stadium is set for 7:15 p.m. ET.

The game is a pick ‘em on the moneyline on DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total is set at 9.5.

Cubs-Cardinals picks: Saturday, July 29

Injury report

Cubs

Out: INF Nick Madrigal (right hamstring tightness), RP Brad Boxberger (right forearm strain), RP Nick Burdi (appendectomy)

Cardinals

INF/OF: Tommy Edman (right wrist inflammation), SP Jake Woodford (right shoulder strain), RP Ryan Helsley (right forearm strain)

Starting pitchers

Jameson Taillon vs. Adam Wainwright

While Taillon’s ERA isn’t anything special, he’s coming off a start where he allowed one run in 5 2/3 innings in a win over these same Cardinals. It was another start in what’s shaping up to be a solid month for Taillon, who has a 2.96 ERA in four July outings. In Taillon’s first start against the Cardinals this season, he took a loss when he allowed four runs in 2 2/3 innings in May.

Wainwright’s final MLB season hasn’t gone the way he expected, as he missed the first month of the season and has been ineffective when he’s been on the diamond due to a variety of injuries. He went on the injured list on July 4 with a shoulder injury, and made his return to the active roster last week by allowing two runs in five innings against the Diamondbacks. The “best” stretch of his season came from the end of May and start of June when he went 5+ innings and allowed three earned runs in four straight starts.

Over/Under pick

I’m backing the over here, even with Taillon’s strong showing his last time out against the Cardinals. This over has hit in three of Taillon’s last four starts, while it’s hit in the last four Wainwright starts. Don’t let last night’s low-scoring affair fool you; there’ll be runs scored today.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

I like the Cardinals. They came one home run robbery away from picking up the win last night, and I think their offense has a big day against a pitcher they’re very familiar with.

Pick: Cardinals