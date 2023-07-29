Picks, predictions for Brewers vs. Braves on Saturday, July 29

The Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves are set to play the second game of their weekend series this evening. First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET at Truist Park in Atlanta. Julio Teheran (2-4, 3.75 ERA) will step on the hill for the Brew Crew while Bryce Elder (7-2, 3.30 ERA) will get the nod for the Braves.

Atlanta enters the game as a -205 favorite on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Milwaukee is a +175 underdog. The run total is set at 10.

Brewers-Braves picks: Saturday, July 29

Injury report

Brewers

Out: SP Brandon Woodruff (shoulder), SP Wade Miley (elbow), SP Aaron Ashby (shoulder), RP Bennett Souza (shoulder), RP Jake Cousins (shoulder), 3B Brian Anderson (back), DH Jesse Winker (back), 1B Rowdy Tellez (finger),

Braves

Out: SP Kyle Wright (shoulder), SP Max Fried (forearm/illness), SP Kolby Allard (shoulder), RP AJ Minter (shoulder), RP Jesse Chavez (shin), RP Dylan Lee (shoulder), RP Tyler Matzek (elbow), OF Sam Hilliard (heel)

Starting pitchers

Teheran did his part in last Sunday’s 4-2 loss to this very Braves team. The veteran had a quality start against his former team, going six full innings and notching five strikeouts while yielding just three hits and an earned run. This current Atlanta lineup is collectively batting just .212 against him and he’ll look to carry that success into tonight’s matchup.

Elder also had a quality start in that aforementioned victory for the Braves last Sunday, yielding just two earned runs off four hits through six innings. That was much-needed for the second-year starter as he had been hammered for 12 earned runs in his prior two starts combined. He’s been solid at home this year, posting a 3-1 record with a 3.69 ERA within the confines of Truist Park.

Over/Under pick

Tonight’s ballgame will feature a pair of starters that can give their teams a solid six innings before turning it over to a pair of bullpens that both have collective ERAs under 4.00. This could be the opposite of last night’s 10-7 sprint as both lineups will most likely have to grind for clutch hits late.

Pick: Under 10

Moneyline pick

The Brewers have traded wins with losses for their last eight games and that trend suggests that they’ll bounce back this evening. Teheran should be able to keep this unrelenting Braves offense at bay long enough for the Brewers bats to establish just enough of an advantage to win.

Pick: Brewers +175