Picks, predictions for Reds vs. Dodgers on Saturday, July 29

The Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers are set to play the second game of their weekend tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 9:10 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Luke Weaver (2-2, 7.20 ERA) will start for the Reds while rookie Emmet Sheehan (3-1, 6.75 ERA) will get the nod for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles enters the game as a -195 favorite on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Cincinnati is a +165 underdog. The run total is set at 10.5.

Reds-Dodgers picks: Saturday, July 29

Injury report

Reds

Out: SP Nick Lodolo (lower leg), SP Hunter Greene (hip), SP Vladimir Gutierrez (elbow), RP Tejay Antone (elbow), RP Reiver Sanmartin (elbow),

Dodgers

Out: SP Clayton Kershaw (shoulder), SP Jimmy Nelson (elbow), SS Gavin Lux (knee), OF Jonny Deluca (hamstring), OF Jake Marisnick (hamstring)

Starting pitchers

Luke Weaver vs. Emmet SheehanDodgers Luke

Weaver has been far from perfect in his starts, but that hasn’t really mattered as the Reds have won in nine of his last 10 outings. Last Sunday’s start against the Diamondbacks was the perfect example of this as he yielded three earned runs in four innings of an eventual 7-3 victory for Cincy. He is letting a very high number of runners on base as evidenced by an ugly WHIP of 1.68. He’ll have to get that under control against this Dodgers team this evening.

Sheehan is coming off his worst outing of his Major League career so far, taking the L in an 8-4 loss to the Rangers last Sunday. The rookie allowed eight earned runs off eight hits and five walks before being pulled after 3.2 innings in that start. The meat of opposing lineups is giving him fits as No. 3-7 batters are all collectively hitting over .300 against him.

Over/Under pick

The Reds enter tonight’s matchup as the most over-friendly team in the majors with a 68-37 O/U record. The Dodgers are not too far behind them as they are sporting a 55-47 record in that category themselves. With two vulnerable starters on the mound, these lineups could have a field day in the early innings.

Pick: Over 10.5

Moneyline pick

Cincinnati has taken six of its last eight games and is looking to keep the momentum rolling as it sits just a half-game out from the NL Central lead. Meanwhile, L.A. has dropped four of its last five in the last week as it has struggled against some tough competition. I think the Reds keep the good vibes going tonight and clinch the series victory at Dodger Stadium.

Pick: Reds