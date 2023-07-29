Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Saturday, July 29

After an exciting night of baseball last night, every team is expected to be in action on Saturday, July 29. The featured slate at DraftKings DFS consists of 13 games that begin at 7:05 p.m. ET. With so many options to choose from, here are our favorite team stacks for Friday’s matchups.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Saturday, July 29

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Trea Turner ($5,700)

Bryce Harper ($5,400)

J.T. Realmuto ($4,800)

Kyle Schwarber ($4,600)

The Phillies’ talented but inconsistent offense gets a strong matchup against Pirates starter Quinn Priester, who will be making his third MLB start. While Priester has gone at least five innings in each of his first two career starts, he allowed seven runs in his debut before allowing four runs his last time out. After only scoring two runs yesterday, I’m banking on the Phillies’ offense to have a strong showing tonight.

The Phillies are -175 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Pirates are +150 underdogs. The total is set at 9.5.

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals

Pete Alonso ($4,900)

Francisco Lindor ($4,800)

Brandon Nimmo ($4,300)

Tommy Pham ($3,300)

Tonight’s marks Corbin’s 27th career start against the Mets, which is one away from tying his career-high for starts against one opponent. That familiarity hasn’t helped him (he has a 4.41 ERA in those 27 starts), as four Mets enter tonight’s start with a career average of .300 or better against Corbin. Alonso seems primed for a big night, as he has five home runs in 40 career at-bats against Corbin.

The Mets are -170 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Nationals are +145 underdogs. The total is set at 9.5.

Colorado Rockies vs. Oakland Athletics

C.J. Cron ($5,000)

Elias Diaz ($4,500)

Ryan McMahon ($4,400)

Nolan Jones ($4,300)

Do the Rockies kind of stink? Yes. But that doesn’t take anything away from how strong of a matchup they have tonight. Oakland starter Pete Blackburn is nowhere near as good as he was last year, and is making his first career at Coors Field, and has never faced off against anyone in the Rockies lineup. There should be lots of fireworks tonight in the Mile High City.

The Rockies are -115 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Athletics are -105 underdogs. The total is set at 12.