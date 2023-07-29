Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Saturday, July 29

If you’re on the lookout for pitching for your fantasy baseball squads on Saturday, well, I apologize in advance. Despite a full 15-game slate, fully half of the scheduled arms today fall in the “do not start” tier of our daily starting pitcher rankings. It’s rough out there, but take heart: There’s still value to be found if you know where to look. So let’s break it all down, with recommendations on who to start, who to sit and who to stream off the waiver wire.

Starting pitcher rankings for Saturday, July 29

Pitchers to stream

Johnny Cueto, Miami Marlins — Cueto turned back the clock in his last outing, changing speeds and eye levels while spotting his fastball consistently upstairs for eight strikeouts across six innings of one-run ball. Yes, it came against the Colorado Rockies, but the Detroit Tigers aren’t exactly the ‘27 Yankees themselves. If the veteran righty has his command working like that again, he should cruise for a second straight start.

Clarke Schmidt, New York Yankees — Yes, the floor here is fairly low. But Schmidt has allowed three or fewer runs and gone five or more innings in each of his last 11 starts, with a 3.02 ERA over that timeframe. The Baltimore Orioles are a tough, deep lineup, but they’ll be without Cedric Mullins and playing at the very pitcher-friendly Camden Yards. As long as Schmidt maintains the feel for his cutter and sweeper, he should be fine.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Saturday, July 29.