How to watch Sprint shootout, Sprint race at 2023 Belgian Grand Prix

F1 is back with its new sprint event on Saturday ahead of the 2023 Belgian Grand Prix. We break down the details for the sprint shootout qualifying event and the sprint race.

By Spencer Limbach
F1 Grand Prix of Belgium - Practice &amp; Qualifying Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Before the main F1 race on Sunday, we have the 2023 Belgian Grand Prix Sprint Saturday, which features a special “shootout” qualifying session to determine the grid for the sprint race.

The sprint race is expected to take about 30 minutes, give or take any delays. The first eight racers to finish will gain points towards their total scores, but Sunday’s grand prix starting positions will stay the same (based on Friday’s Qualifying), no matter the outcome of this sprint race.

Below, we’ll break it down in more detail while also looking at how to watch the sprint events.

2023 Belgian Grand Prix Sprint Saturday

Sprint Shootout

Time: 6 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

Sprint race

Time: 10:30 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

The sprint shootout is like a quicker version of regular qualifying - Q1 is 12 minutes, Q2 is 10 minutes, and Q3 is 8 minutes - and it’s held before the sprint race. Drivers have to use new tyres in each qualifying stage: medium tyres for Q1 and Q2, and soft tyres for Q3.

The sole purpose for the sprint shootout is to set the starting grid for the following sprint race. Neither event has any bearing on Sunday’s grand prix.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Max Verstappen has the best odds (-300) to win the sprint race. Lando Norris (+850), Sergio Perez (+1100), and Oscar Piastri (+1400) are next in line.

DraftKings also has odds on who will be the “Sprint Shootout Fastest Q1 Driver” on Saturday. Once again, Verstappen leads the way, this time at -165 odds. Norris (+900), Leclerc (+1000), Carlos Sainz (+1100), and Piastri round out the top five.

The entry list for the sprint race is listed below.

Entry list

2023 Belgian Grand Prix Sprint entry list

Pos Driver No.
Pos Driver No.
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Logan Sargeant 2
3 Daniel Ricciardo 3
4 Lando Norris 4
5 Pierre Gasly 10
6 Sergio Perez 11
7 Fernando Alonso 14
8 Charles Leclerc 16
9 Lance Stroll 18
10 Kevin Magnussen 20
11 Yuki Tsunoda 22
12 Alexander Albon 23
13 Zhou Guanyu 24
14 Nico Hulkenberg 27
15 Esteban Ocon 31
16 Lewis Hamilton 44
17 Carlos Sainz 55
18 George Russell 63
19 Valtteri Bottas 77
20 Oscar Piastri 81

