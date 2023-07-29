What time is the 2023 MLB Trade Deadline?

The 2023 Major League Baseball trade deadline is set for Tuesday, August 1 at 6 p.m. ET, marking the final opportunity for teams to make deals this season. With less than two months remaining until the playoffs, several storylines surround this year’s deadline.

2023 MLB Trade Deadline

Date: Tuesday, August 1

Time: 6 p.m. ET

The New York Mets’ fire sale appears to be on, as the team dealt closer David Robertson and righty Max Scherzer in the space of 48 hours. Tommy Pham and Mark Canha figure to also be on the move as New York retools for 2024. The Chicago White Sox have also been busy, dealing Lucas Giolito, Lance Lynn, Joe Kelly and Kendall Graveman, while the St. Louis Cardinals, Washington Nationals and Colorado Rockies figure to control a seller’s market.

The Los Angeles Angels had reportedly been at least mulling the idea of dealing their two-way MVP Shohei Ohtani. After starting the second half hot, though, the team is now set on playing out the rest of the season and hoping for one last playoff push — and hoping for the best when he enters free agency this offseason.

Teams have some time to hash things out with their front-office staff ahead of the 6 p.m. deadline on Tuesday, and it appears that many organizations are hoping to add their final pieces to a long playoff run this fall.