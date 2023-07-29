When is the 2023 MLB Trade Deadline?

We’ve hit the point of the MLB season where teams decide whether they go all-in for a run at playing in October, or opt to sell assets with an eye toward the future. The league’s 2023 trade deadline is set for 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 1, with a handful of clubs already making a flurry of moves. With little time to spare, here’s a rundown on possible names in the rumor mill leading up to Tuesday’s deadline.

2023 MLB Trade Deadline date: August 1

Some of the players that could be moved in the next week include:

Justin Verlander, SP, New York Mets

Verlander has posted a 3.24 ERA with a 2.53 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 15 starts this season, having joined the Mets on a two-year deal worth close to $87 million. However, New York has been among the most disappointing teams this season, and after moving Max Scherzer already, owner Steve Cohen could commit to being full sellers at the deadline. The Texas Rangers and Houston Astros could be among his suitors.

Jordan Hicks, SP, St. Louis Cardinals

Cardinals right-hander Jordan Hicks has been a name to watch with suitors such as the Rangers potentially in the mix for his services. The closer has compiled a 1.88 ERA and a 3.7 strikeout-to-walk ratio since May 27.

Tim Anderson, SS, Chicago White Sox

The former AL batting champion has slashed .378/.440/.422 at the plate since the All-Star break, and is reportedly open to moving to second base if he finds a new home after playing shortstop throughout his career in the Majors. His encouraging performance as of late could make him an intriguing target.

Cody Bellinger, OF, Chicago Cubs

Bellinger’s career has had its highs and lows, but the 28-year-old’s trajectory is back on the upswing with the Cubs. In over 70 games with Chicago, he’s slashing .312/.360/.545 with 15 homers and a 16.8 percent strikeout rate. Granted, he hasn’t returned to the level of play that won him the NL MVP award a few years back, but he’s still adept in playing defense as well as a base runner for a team in search of either.