How to watch Germany vs. Colombia in 2023 World Cup group stage

Germany and Colombia face off on Sunday, July 30. We provide live stream and TV info for the group stage matchup in the 2023 World Cup.

Colombia v Korea Republic: Group H - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia &amp; New Zealand 2023 Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

After one match played, Germany and Colombia are tied atop the Group H standings, and they are slated to face each other on Sunday, July 30.

Germany dominated Morocco with a 6-0 victory while Colombia pulled off a mild upset with a 2-0 victory over South Korea.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Germany is a strong favorite with -425 moneyline odds to win. Colombia has +950 odds to pull off the upset, and the draw is priced at +500 on the three-way moneyline.

Germany vs. Colombia

Date: Sunday, July 30
Start time: 5:30 a.m. ET
TV channel: FS1, Telemundo
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

