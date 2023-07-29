How to watch Germany vs. Colombia in 2023 World Cup group stage

After one match played, Germany and Colombia are tied atop the Group H standings, and they are slated to face each other on Sunday, July 30.

Germany dominated Morocco with a 6-0 victory while Colombia pulled off a mild upset with a 2-0 victory over South Korea.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Germany is a strong favorite with -425 moneyline odds to win. Colombia has +950 odds to pull off the upset, and the draw is priced at +500 on the three-way moneyline.

Germany vs. Colombia

Date: Sunday, July 30

Start time: 5:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.