How to watch Switzerland vs. New Zealand in 2023 World Cup group stage

The group stage of the 2023 women’s World Cup continues with action from Group A. Switzerland currently leads this group with four points, while co-host nation New Zealand is in second with three points.

In other words, this is a crucial match that could decide who advances to the next round.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Switzerland is favored with +115 moneyline odds. The draw is listed at +205 and New Zealand has +290 odds to win on the three-way moneyline.

Switzerland vs. New Zealand

Date: Sunday, July 30

Start time: 3 a.m. ET

TV channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.