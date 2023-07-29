 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Norway vs. Philippines in 2023 World Cup group stage

Norway and Philippines face off on Sunday, July 30. We provide live stream and TV info for the group stage matchup in the 2023 World Cup.

By DKNetworkStaff
Switzerland v Norway: Group A - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia &amp; New Zealand 2023
Karina Saevik of Norway looks on during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group A match between Switzerland and Norway at Waikato Stadium on July 25, 2023 in Hamilton, New Zealand.
Photo by Jan Kruger - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Both Norway and Philippines will be battling for a spot in the round of 16 when the two sides meet to wrap up Group A play Sunday morning. Norway needs a win with some help, while Philippines can get in with a victory and no other results.

Norway is a heavy favorite to win this match at DraftKings Sportsbook, priced at -900. A draw comes in at +800 and the Philippines come in at +2200 to win.

Norway vs. Philippines

Date: Sunday, July 30
Start time: 3 a.m. ET
TV channel: FS1, Universo
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

