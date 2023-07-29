How to watch Norway vs. Philippines in 2023 World Cup group stage

Both Norway and Philippines will be battling for a spot in the round of 16 when the two sides meet to wrap up Group A play Sunday morning. Norway needs a win with some help, while Philippines can get in with a victory and no other results.

Norway is a heavy favorite to win this match at DraftKings Sportsbook, priced at -900. A draw comes in at +800 and the Philippines come in at +2200 to win.

Norway vs. Philippines

Date: Sunday, July 30

Start time: 3 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, Universo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.