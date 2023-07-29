Germany vs. Colombia picks, predictions in 2023 World Cup group stage

Germany and Colombia, both leading Group H after their first games, will play each other on Sunday, July 30. In their first matches of the 2023 women’s World Cup, Germany secured a convincing 6-0 over Morocco while Colombia managed to surprise with a 2-0 win against South Korea.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Germany v. Colombia

Date: Sunday, July 30

Start time: 5:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Germany: -425

Draw: +500

Colombia: +950

Moneyline pick: Germany -425

Yes, this is the “chalk” pick, but it’s hard to go in any other direction for this game. Germany looked fantastic in its opening 6-0 win over Morocco. Sure, the team from north Africa was overwhelmed, but the Germans will be a tough out in this tournament.

Colombia was able to dictate the game against South Korea, holding 57% of possession and taking 17 shots with five on target. Still, it will be extremely difficult to enact that plan against an all-around solid German side. Look for Germany to be the enforcer in this match, putting Colombia on the back foot while winning by multiple goals.