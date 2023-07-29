 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Germany vs. Colombia picks, predictions in 2023 World Cup group stage

We go over the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Germany vs. Colombia in the group stage at the 2023 World Cup.

By Spencer Limbach
Germany v Morocco: Group H - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia &amp; New Zealand 2023 Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Germany and Colombia, both leading Group H after their first games, will play each other on Sunday, July 30. In their first matches of the 2023 women’s World Cup, Germany secured a convincing 6-0 over Morocco while Colombia managed to surprise with a 2-0 win against South Korea.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Germany v. Colombia

Date: Sunday, July 30
Start time: 5:30 a.m. ET
TV Channel: FS1, Telemundo
Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Germany: -425
Draw: +500
Colombia: +950

Moneyline pick: Germany -425

Yes, this is the “chalk” pick, but it’s hard to go in any other direction for this game. Germany looked fantastic in its opening 6-0 win over Morocco. Sure, the team from north Africa was overwhelmed, but the Germans will be a tough out in this tournament.

Colombia was able to dictate the game against South Korea, holding 57% of possession and taking 17 shots with five on target. Still, it will be extremely difficult to enact that plan against an all-around solid German side. Look for Germany to be the enforcer in this match, putting Colombia on the back foot while winning by multiple goals.

More From DraftKings Network