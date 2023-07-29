Switzerland vs. New Zealand picks, predictions in 2023 World Cup group stage

The 2023 women’s World Cup group stage carries on, featuring Group A action where Switzerland are in the lead with four points, and co-hosts New Zealand are right behind with three points. Basically, this is an important game that could determine which teams move onto the next round.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Switzerland v. New Zealand

Date: Sunday, July 30

Time: 3 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Switzerland: +110

Draw: +200

New Zealand: +280

Moneyline pick: Switzerland +110

Admittedly, the fact that New Zealand are playing for advancement in front of their home crowd makes this pick a little complicated. However, I’m still going with Switzerland to win.

The Swiss picked up a 2-0 victory over the Philippines in their first match of this tournament. Then they managed to grind out a 0-0 draw against a Norway team that was originally favored to win Group A by a healthy margin. Now, Switzerland are in the driver’s seat and Norway sit in last place.

The Swiss have not allowed a goal in two World Cup games, and that defense will likely be the difference against a New Zealand squad that has lacked a finishing touch across 180 minutes of play. I’m taking Switzerland to win a low-scoring contest.