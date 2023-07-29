Norway vs. Philippines picks, predictions in 2023 World Cup group stage

Norway and Philippines will head into their final group stage match at the 2023 women’s World Cup looking for a result to advance to the knockout round. Norway need to win and hope for some help, while Philippines can get in with a victory.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Norway v. Philippines

Date: Sunday, July 30

Time: 3 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Universo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Norway: -900

Draw: +800

Philippines: +2200

Moneyline pick: Norway -900

Both teams are desperate for a win, and Norway have been wildly underwhelming in this tournament. However, they are the superior team on talent and eventually that tends to shine through. The Norwegians know they will need to run up the score here to improve their chances at qualification for the knockout round, and you can expect them to be extremely aggressive.

Philippines will likely have to do something on the counterattack to get a goal in this game, but even that could not be enough. Despite their current form, back Norway to get the win and put themselves in a spot to advance to the round of 16.