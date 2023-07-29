Who will Terence Crawford fight next after TKO’ing Errol Spence Jr.

With a virtuoso performance and a 9th round TKO win over Errol Spence Jr. on Saturday night in Las Vegas, Terence “Bud” Crawford has cleaned out everyone in two divisions to become the first male boxer to be a two-division, four-belt champion at both 140 and 147 pounds.

Crawford is now 40-0, and has swept all the titles at both welterweight and junior welterweight divisions. Fighting the entire bout as a southpaw, he showed extreme power in his right hand and landed with relentless efficiency all night long.

For his next opponent, he’ll need to see if Errol Spence Jr. invokes his rematch clause after being dismantled in such clinical fashion. In the ring after the bout Spence said “we’ve gotta do this again,” and he also said he’d like to do it before the end of the year. He also said that he’d like to move up the weight to 154 pounds.

If they do fight at 154, the winner would likely get a shot at Jermell Charlo in what could be another true superfight. Technically Spence Jr. has 30 days to say whether they’ll run it back, but if he passes there’s not much left for the pride of Omaha to conquer.

There are some decent prospects at 147 in Jaron Ellis (31-0) and Vergil Ortiz Jr. (19-0), but the skill gap is pretty significant there it would appear. Does Crawford want to move up to 154 for Charlo, or perhaps fight at a catchweight in between?

We’ll just have to wait and see.