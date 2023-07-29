Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford: Picks and predictions for welterweight title fight

The undisputed welterweight championship and the unofficial label of the best fighter pound-for-pound will be on the line Saturday night when Errol Spence Jr. and Terence “Bud” Crawford take the ring in the most anticipated fight of the year.

Spence Jr. (28-0, 22 KOs) holds the WBA, WBC, IBF and Ring welterweight championships. Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) puts the WBO welterweight title on the line. Showtime PPV will broadcast the card starting at 8 p.m. ET. The cost of the fight is $84.99.

Draftkings Sportsbook has Crawford entering as a -150 favorite, while Spence Jr. is the underdog at +120 odds. The favored method of victory is Crawford by decision (+180). Speche Jr. by decision carries odds of +230. In terms of win by a knockout, Crawford has odds of +270, while a Spence knockout is +500.

Errol Spence Jr-Terence Crawford welterweight title bout predictions

In what many see as a 50/50 grudge match, two of the most skilled and precise boxers in today’s sport are scheduled for 12 rounds. Both Spence Jr. and Crawford have the ability to connect on any type of punch. Often times, their opponents turn into punching bags due to the speed in which these punches are delivered.

CL Prediction: Crawford by split decision