Who has Terence Crawford fought so far in his boxing career? Fighter history, current record, more

The fight of the year has finally arrived as Terence “Bud’ Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. will step into the ring to determine the undisputed Welterweight title. Crawford (39-0, 30KO) and Spence Jr (28-0, 22 KO) have been connected for years but have finally worked out an agreement to get the fight going. The former is currently the WBO world welterweight champion. This will be his first fight of the year and undoubtedly the biggest of his career.

The fight will take place on Saturday, July 29, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fight will be available for streaming via Showtime PPV and begin at 8 p.m. ET.

This will be the 40th fight of Crawford’s career, so let’s take a look back at some of his most recent fights.

Terence Crawford fight history

Dec 12, 2022: W- KO Def. David Avanesyan

Nov 20, 2021: W- TKO Def. Shawn Porter

Nov, 14 2020: W-TKO Def. Kell Brook

Dec 14, 2019 : W- TKO Def. Egidijus Kavaliauskas

April 20, 2019: W- TKO Def. Amir Khan

Oct 13, 2018: W- TKO Def. Jose Benavidez Jr.

June 09, 2018: W-TKO Def. Jeff Horn

Aug 19, 2017: W- KO Def. Julius Indongo

May 20, 2017: W-RTD Def. Felix Diaz

Dec 10, 2016: W-TKO Def. John Molina Jr.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Crawford is currently a -150 favorite on the money line, while Spence Jr is a+120 underdog. The round total is set at 10.5 (-270/ +190).