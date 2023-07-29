Who has Errol Spence Jr. fought so far in his boxing career? Fighter history, current record, more

The boxing world is finally set to get the fight it has been clamoring for as Errol Spence Jr and Bud Crawford will step into the ring together. Spence Jr (28-0, 22KO) holds the IBF World Welterweight, WBA Super World Welterweight, and WBC World Welterweight titles. He will put them all on the line this weekend against Crawford (39-0, 30 KO). The fight will take place on Saturday, July 29, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

There are four fights on the card that begin at 8 p.m ET. The fight will be available for purchase via Showtime PPV.

This will be the 29th fight of Spence Jr’s professional career, so let’s take a look at some of his more recent fights.

Errol Spence Jr. fight history

April, 16 2022 W-TKO Def. Yordenis Ugas

Dec 05, 2020: W- UD Def. Danny Garcia

Sept 28, 2019: W- SD Def. Shawn Porter

March 16, 2019: W-UD: Mikey Garcia

June 16, 2018: W- KO: Carlos Ocampo

Jan 1. 2018: W-RTD: Lamont Patterson

May 27, 2017: W- KO: Kell Brooks

Aug 21, 2016: W-KO: Leonard Bundu

April 16, 2016: W- TKO: Chris Algieri

Nov 28, 2015: W-TKO: Alejandro Barrera

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Spence Jr is currently a +120 underdog, while Crawford is a-150 favorite. The round total is set at 10.5 (-270/ +190)