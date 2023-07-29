Spence Jr. vs. Crawford: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, results

The welterweight fight that we all have been waiting for is here as Errol Spence Jr. (29-0, 22 KOs) meets Terence Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) in an undisputed welterweight showdown. The bout takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and will be aired on Showtime PPV. The main event begins at 8 p.m. ET, as ring-walks for Spence Jr. and Crawford are projected for a little after 11 p.m.

Spence Jr. has been a focal point of the 147-pound division, currently holding the IBF, WBC, and WBA welterweight titles. The 33-year-old seemingly rose up the ranks thanks to high-IQ and precision punching. Now he eyes the undisputed crown and a chance to add yet another belt to his collection.

Crawford has held multiple titles across three weight divisions and now puts his WBO welterweight title on the line. The 35-year-old has electric hand speed and definitive knockout power that has stunned the opposition for over a decade. Through his body of work, Bud is one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world.

Crawfors comes into the bout as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is a -120 favorite while Spence Jr. is a +150 underdog.

We’ll have round-by-round coverage once the main event gets going.

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford round-by-round results

